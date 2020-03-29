U-Haul offering free storage for residents affected by tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to help residents affected by Saturday’s tornado get back on their feet.
Several homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed with the EF-3 twister tore across Jonesboro around 5 p.m. on March 28.
To help those struggling to keep their possessions safe, U-Haul announced Sunday it would provide free self-storage.
“As people begin to pick up the pieces, they may need a secure place to stow their belongings,” said Andrew Hicks, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. “The tornado flattened many buildings, so our neighbors are facing a long road of clean-up and recovery. We want to help by making self-storage at our Jonesboro facility available at no cost for one month.”
For more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or to arrange 30 days of free self-storage, contact: U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jonesboro, 1700 Red Wolf Blvd., at 870-932-0320.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.