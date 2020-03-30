Bridger Place neighborhood cleans up after tornado hits

J
ONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bridger Place neighborhood spent Sunday picking up the pieces Saturday’s tornado left behind.
A lot of houses in the neighborhood are missing full stories or pieces of walls and roofs.
Lynn Suitt and her family were in their safe spot while the EF-3 tornado went right by their home.
“We went to the middle bathroom in our home and put pillows on our head, ”said Suitt. “It sounded like some bombs went off and it probably lasted four minutes.”
But that four minutes devasted the Bridger Place neighborhood.
The Suitt’s home has some roof and outside damage, but their neighbor across the street lost the entire top story of their home.
Other homes in the neighborhood were damaged just as much.
Neiwah Borders lives in another part of the town but spent his day cleaning up like many others.
“It’s crazy, I didn’t even think it was going to look like this,”
Borders and hundreds of other volunteers were out cleaning up in Bridgers Place and other communities hit by the tornado.
“This material stuff, as long as you alive that’s it. Everything else can be replaced, you can’t replace your life,” said Borders.
While the destruction the tornado left in its path is overwhelming, community members said it’s a miracle there was only a few hurt.
“We are just so lucky that there were not lives lost,” said Suitt. “The churches in this town and different communities, we’re all in it together.”
Volunteers and residents in Bridgers Place all said there is a strong sense of community as everyone comes together to help out.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.