Brookland, Greene County families picking up pieces after tornado

BROOKLAND & GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Saturday’s tornado not only wreaked havoc on the city of Jonesboro, but the storm also affected the surrounding communities, particularly Brookland and even Greene County.
In Brookland, one home and shop suffered total damage, with shingles ripped off the roof, limbs sprawled all over the ground and the sound of a chainsaw filled the air as people worked to pick up the pieces.
One family said Sunday they’re grateful they’re still here, knowing the outcome could have been much worse.
“We are actually praising God, he took care of us, total loss in the shop, everything in there’s materialistic, everything can be replaced,” Ryan Russell said.
Russell said some of the structures must be fixed and replaced.
However, he said he’s grateful that he and his family still have one another to fall back on after the storm.
In Greene County, One Paragould business, 4S&J, sustained a lot of damage on their property.
In the end, those who worked for the business said they’re grateful everyone is ok.
“We’re just kinda in shock, just we’re thankful,” Luke Foster said. “If it had been 50 yards to the left or 50 yards to the right, it would have taken the main office building with everything in it. If it would have taken out our inventory from the grain bins, we’d be selling this year and we probably wouldn’t have been able to work this summer. When it happens to you here in your own place, it’s just crazy.”
Foster said several people in the surrounding farming communities already asked to help in the recovery efforts.
