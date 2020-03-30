Business works to pick up the pieces

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Safe, that's one-word Regional Supervisor Scott Mixon said about his employees at Star Transportations on Highland Drive.
Like others, Mixon’s business was one of the many places hit by Saturday’s EF-3 tornado in Jonesboro.
Even though the tornado destroyed many buildings, Mixon said the community has come together and exceeded expectations.
“This is just one where when the cream rises to the top and the folks in Jonesboro work hard to take care of each other, they always have,” said Mixon.
Mixon wants the community to know that they are back up and running at a location across town on Southwest Drive.
