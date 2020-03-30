Churches, businesses accepting/distributing tornado relief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Within hours of an EF-3 tornado ripping through town, the people of Jonesboro did what they always do best: they jumped into action and began collecting donations and providing relief to those affected by the storm.
Here is a list of the businesses, churches, and other non-profit organizations collecting and distributing donations:
- Nettleton Church of Christ, in conjunction with Washington Avenue Church of Christ, has set up a distribution center for disaster relief. Food and cleaning supplies will be provided to those who are in need. Times for scheduled pickups will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Please call ahead to schedule a time at (870) 932-1407.
- Red Cross
- Providing immediate disaster help to tornado victims.
- To donate money: 870-932-3212
- Redcross.org
- Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas
- Food donations being accepted
- All donations made to the county offices are now going to the Food Bank for distribution
- Cleaning and personal supplies will also be accepted (they already have the system in place to deliver supplies)
- Drop off supplies at the Food Bank building, 3414 One Place in Jonesboro
- http://foodbankofnea.org/donate-now/
- United Way of Northeast Arkansas
- Providing longer-term assistance to tornado victims.
- Help with bills or supplies
- https://www.uwnea.org/
- Salvation Army
- Immediate victim relief
- https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout
- Tommy’s Car Wash, 1821 S Caraway Rd
- Valley View strip mall (near the Bingo place)
- ERA Doty, 2529 S Caraway Rd.
- Reynolds Financial Services, Inc., 1811 Executive Square Jonesboro, 870-931-7575.
- Image Reality, South Pointe Dr. Paragould, 870-236-2121.
- Lost Pizza 906 Southwest Drive Jonesboro, 870-520-6227.
- Carbon Skin and Wellness, 509 Southwest Dr. Suite C & D, 870-565-9472
To add your organization’s name to the list, send an email to news@kait8.com or send us a direct message on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.