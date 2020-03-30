COVID-19 concerns causing delays at Kroger Distribution Center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of trucks are sitting outside the Kroger Distribution Center in Southeast Memphis waiting to unload.
A spokesperson for Kroger, Teresa Dickerson, told us trucks are backed up because the warehouse is receiving so many supplies to keep up with demand.
Kroger also said each employee, including warehouse employees, will receive a $300 bonus this Friday.
Truck drivers believe the problem stems from a distribution employee testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Some of these truck drivers told WMC Action News 5 they’ve been waiting since Thursday to drop off their shipments and they’re losing money the longer they are stuck waiting.
The center had to stop work while it was deeply sanitized.
An employee inside the distribution center told WMC the backup got worse when some employees walked off the job because they didn’t feel safe and they don’t believe Kroger is properly compensating them for working long hours due to increased shipments.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.