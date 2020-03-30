CRC & Maynard alum Brad Phillips named new Lady Pioneers basketball coach

Head Coach Brad Phillips brings a wealth of experience as a teacher, a high school and college coach, and a tireless recruiter to Crowley's Ridge College. Coach Phillips comes from University of Arkansas Cossatot in DeQueen. He coached both the Men's and Women's Basketball Teams this past season and lead them to 25 wins in the NJCAA D2. Before UA Cossatot, Coach Phillips led Southeastern Baptist College to a birth in the Christian College National Invitational Tournament and finished 16th in the nation in NCCAA D2 Power Rankings in 2018-2019 season. Before SBC, Coach Phillips was the Head Women's Basketball Coach at Morthland College (IL). In 2014-2015 Coach Phillips was the Head Women's Basketball Coach at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. He lead the Cyclones to a 18-9 school record and qualified for the Region 13 Tournament for the first time in school history. The Cyclones averaged 70 PPG in the MCAC South Conference. In a short period of time, Coach Phillips turned the East Georgia College Women's Basketball Program around from zero wins the year before he arrived to an overall record of 18-12 with all freshman. The Lady Bobcats played an up tempo style of basketball and averaged 74 PPG and was second in scoring in GCAA. Before coaching at East Georgia, Coach Phillips served as Head Assistant Women's Basketball Coach at Colby Community College in Kansas and served as Head Women's Basketball Coach at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. Under the direction of Phillips, the Lady Jaguars posted their second best season in the history of the program at that time.