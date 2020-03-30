CRC & Maynard alum Brad Phillips named new Lady Pioneers basketball coach

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Crowley’s Ridge College and Pioneer Athletics are excited to announce the hiring of a new head coach and new assistant coach. Head Coach Brad Phillips and Assistant Coach Jessica Segraves are set to take the lead of Lady Pioneer Women’s Basketball for the coming 2020-2021 season.
Head Coach Brad Phillips brings a wealth of experience as a teacher, a high school and college coach, and a tireless recruiter to Crowley's Ridge College. Coach Phillips comes from University of Arkansas Cossatot in DeQueen. He coached both the Men's and Women's Basketball Teams this past season and lead them to 25 wins in the NJCAA D2. Before UA Cossatot, Coach Phillips led Southeastern Baptist College to a birth in the Christian College National Invitational Tournament and finished 16th in the nation in NCCAA D2 Power Rankings in 2018-2019 season. Before SBC, Coach Phillips was the Head Women's Basketball Coach at Morthland College (IL). In 2014-2015 Coach Phillips was the Head Women's Basketball Coach at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. He lead the Cyclones to a 18-9 school record and qualified for the Region 13 Tournament for the first time in school history. The Cyclones averaged 70 PPG in the MCAC South Conference. In a short period of time, Coach Phillips turned the East Georgia College Women's Basketball Program around from zero wins the year before he arrived to an overall record of 18-12 with all freshman. The Lady Bobcats played an up tempo style of basketball and averaged 74 PPG and was second in scoring in GCAA. Before coaching at East Georgia, Coach Phillips served as Head Assistant Women's Basketball Coach at Colby Community College in Kansas and served as Head Women's Basketball Coach at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. Under the direction of Phillips, the Lady Jaguars posted their second best season in the history of the program at that time.
Phillips also holds experience coaching at the high school level and summer boy's and girl's programs. In 2012-2013 Coach Phillips lead Southwest High School (MO) to a 24-4 overall record, Ozark Conference Champions, Rogersville Classic Champions, Blue Eye Invitational Champions and ranked in Top 10 in 3A. He was awarded Ozark 7 Coach of the Year. Coach Phillips has also been Head Boy's Basketball Coach at Huttig High School and Cross County High School in Arkansas.
Coach Phillips started his coaching career in 1998-99 as a student assistant under Tim Gardner at Maynard High School where he helped lead the Tigers to a 33-7 school record and an elite eight appearance in the 2A State Tournament. Phillips has worked several basketball camps including: University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, University of Memphis, Southeast Missouri State University, Hendrix College, Don Meyer Fundamental Camp, Ambassador University, Ozark Christian College, Southeastern Baptist College and UA Cossatot.
As a player, Phillips played high school basketball at Maynard High School in Arkansas. He was a 2-time All-Conference and District Player. Phillips played college basketball at Crowley's Ridge College (AR), Brown Mackie Junior College (KS) and former Ambassador University (TX). Coach Phillips currently holds a Bachelor's degree from Williams Baptist College in Arkansas and a Master's degree from Emporia State University in Kansas and attends Skaggs Church of Christ in Pocahontas.
Assistant Coach Jessica Segraves spent the 2019-20 season as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State. In her role, she oversaw the team's managers, assisted the coaching staff in the preparation of scouting reports and coordination of team travel while also assisting with the team's social media channels.
Before transitioning to her GA position, Segraves served four seasons as a student assistant with the Red Wolves, where she handled team equipment, managed and organized the team's equipment room. She also set up drills during practice while also assisting with game day operations.
Segraves owns a bachelor’s degree from ASU in exercise science and will complete her master’s degree in sport administration from Arkansas State in August. She has volunteered with several organizations, including Miracle League, Special Olympics and many others. Jessica also worships at the Skaggs Church of Christ in Pocahontas.
