Gas prices fall further as millions stay parked at home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Self-isolation and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic continue to send gas prices plummeting.
In Arkansas, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 13 cents in the past week to $1.73.
The cheapest station in the state was selling it for $1.19/gallon.
The national average dropped 10 cents per gallon in the last week to $1.97.
It’s the 38th straight day that the national average gas price has fallen, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.
"With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead,” he said. “We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon.”
He does offer one word of caution to those looking to fill up: “Motorists should continue to be vigilant if they need to fill their tanks- bring hand sanitizer and potentially wipes.”
