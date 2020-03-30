Harding University postpones spring commencement

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Citing the spread of COVID-19, Harding University announced Monday it would postpone its May 9 spring commencement ceremony until Saturday, Aug. 15.
“These decisions and measures are so difficult for all of us, but this is a temporary situation,” said Bruce McLarty, president. “We will resume normal life and will be back together as soon as is feasible.”
Students who complete their graduation requirements by the end of the spring semester will have their degree conferred on schedule in May, according to a university news release.
Those who are delayed in completing their graduation requirements by the end of the spring semester will have their degrees conferred in August or upon completion.
“It’s important for our students to walk across the Benson stage and receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work and dedication,” McLarty said. “Our prayers are with all of the Harding community and with our entire world as we pray for protection, healing and strength through this difficult time.”
