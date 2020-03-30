Heartland Police Chief hopes large gatherings dissipate with curfew

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Caruthersville has a curfew in order for the residents there to be in their homes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
This decision came to order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 after multiple large gatherings took place during the late evening hours.
Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said they have had several hostile large gatherings there where individuals refused to disperse and abide by the coronavirus social distancing rules.
He said this new curfew has helped some already and hope people will abide by the new order in place.
“We have to set those guidelines for the safety of everyone," Jones said. "Here's the thing; everybody is inconvenienced in this country at this time. But, it's better to be inconvenienced than to catch this coronavirus COVID-19 ."
Jones and other city leaders came to the conclusion that 7 p.m. would be a good time to start the curfew as to when to be at your home due to the large gatherings being mostly during the late evening hours when it gets dark.
"You have to deal with those crowds in the dark," Jones said. "You don't who's throwing at you. We had officers that had beer bottles thrown at them the other night; our officers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the sheriff's department had beer bottles thrown at them the other night when they were trying to break up the crowd. So if it's dark, we can't see what's going on."
Jones said they these safety protocols for safe distancing are in place for a reason. He said if someone has COVID-19, it not only puts that group in danger, but it then can lead to putting others in the city in danger, as well as, if they were to travel to any other locations.
"It's very important, not only for the people in this city, but for those that travel into other towns," Jones said. "Walmart in Dyersburg because we no longer have a Walmart. So you can take it into Walmart, gather it up there with some people and spread it to them."
Many people in the city we talked with agreed the curfew will help with preventing the spread of the virus while a few other people had explicit retorts.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.