Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helps the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers under contract heading into next season. Tyreek Hill has signed a long-term deal and Mecole Hardman is coming off a strong rookie season, while Sammy Watkins is in the fold for next season but may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days. Robinson finished this past season with 32 catches for 449 yards and four scores.