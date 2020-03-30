Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Arkansas has risen by one to six and the number of cases is at least 426, up from 404. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Sunday that it is encouraging that the number of cases in the state is not rising as rapidly as in some parts of the country, such as New York City, but residents must continue doing things such as social distancing and limiting travel. Hutchinson said the number of hospitalizations due to the virus dropped from 48 on Saturday to 43 on Sunday.