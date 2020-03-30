March 30: Clean up continues following Saturday’s EF-3 tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Monday, March 30. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Clean up continues this morning after a tornado Saturday afternoon tore through the heart of Jonesboro’s business district. We have live team coverage coming up at the top of the hour.
Saturday’s tornado not only wreaked havoc on the city of Jonesboro, but it also laid waste to surrounding communities.
Jonesboro police are searching for two people suspected in a Sunday night convenience store robbery.
Weather Headlines
Clouds increased overnight, bringing with them an increased chance of rain later today.
There is the potential of heavy rain.
Showers will continue through tomorrow morning before tapering off.
Our next chance of rain comes on Friday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast.
