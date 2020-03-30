March 30: Clean up continues following Saturday’s EF-3 tornado

Picking up after the storm
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 30, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 5:24 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Monday, March 30. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Clean up continues this morning after a tornado Saturday afternoon tore through the heart of Jonesboro’s business district. We have live team coverage coming up at the top of the hour.

Damage reported in parts of Brookland

Saturday’s tornado not only wreaked havoc on the city of Jonesboro, but it also laid waste to surrounding communities.

Jonesboro police are searching for two people suspected in a Sunday night convenience store robbery.

Weather Headlines

Bryan's Monday forecast_March 30

Clouds increased overnight, bringing with them an increased chance of rain later today.

There is the potential of heavy rain.

Showers will continue through tomorrow morning before tapering off.

Our next chance of rain comes on Friday.

