Miami Prep hoops standout Norchad Omier commits to Arkansas State
Norchad Omier with Miami Prep founder/CEO Art Alvarez (Source: Miami Prep)
March 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:41 AM

MIAMI (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball picked up a 2020 commitment from a 6‘7” forward.

Norchad Omier verballed with the Red Wolves on March 27th. He recorded a double double in all 46 games this season for Miami Prep School. He averaged 26 points and 20 rebounds per game. ESPN National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi tweeted that Omier is “a great rebounder with a fantastic second jump!.”

Omier will be the first prospect from Nicaragua to sign a Division 1 basketball scholarship. Miami Prep is a post-graduate program that produced 2011 NBA champion J.J. Barea.

