Picking up the pieces after EF-3 rips Jonesboro, Ark.; damaged businesses eligible for COVID-19 unemployment help

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The tornado that delivered a direct hit to the City of Jonesboro, has been rated by the National Weather Service as an EF-3.
A second tornado was rated in southeast Greene County at EF-1.
An EF-3 is described as winds as severe as 136–165 m.p.h. and causes severe damage. Preliminary results from the NWS in Memphis said the Jonesboro tornado had max winds of 140 m.p.h. An EF-1 averages winds 86–110 m.p.h. and causes moderate damage.
Governor Asa Hutchinson declared Jonesboro a state natural disaster and will be seeking a federal declaration as well.
All of the businesses destroyed in the tornado are also eligible for COVID-19 unemployment help.
The Red Cross is 35% done surveying the damage, and thus far, 55 homes received major damage and will have to be rebuilt, 145 homes received moderate damage, and 9 received little damage.
Every small business destroyed by the tornado is eligible for a small business disaster loan, and the local banks will help those small business owners.
Officials say their best estimate for damage cost is “several hundred million dollars,” and “$100 million” to the Mall at Turtle Creek.
See the Governor’s full press conference in Jonesboro:
The City of Jonesboro took a direct hit Saturday evening from a tornado, that stayed on the ground for almost 10-20 miles.
Emergency officials say there were 22 injuries, 2 required hospitalization with non-life threatening injuries. There were no fatalities.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller says they have completed their search and rescue efforts, and have now switched to a recovery and cleanup effort.
Crews on Airport Road reported no injuries and only minor gas leaks from a few cars that were thrown upside down.
Jonesboro Airport has also been searched and cleared. Two airplanes will require heavy machinery in order to move. Camfil, 3505 Airport Rd., which took a direct hit, has also been searched and cleared.
The City of Jonesboro remained under a new curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday into Monday. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said people caught out during those times would be pulled over. Those going to and from work would not face consequences.
Internet is also an issue with Ritter Communications also taking a hit at one of their locations.
- Call Center:
- Those who want to donate food or services call Deputy Chief Jon Redman at 870-227-9775 for the coordination of food donations.
- If you want to volunteer, you must call 870-935-5562 before showing up. The city is compiling a list of volunteers to match with needs.
- If you are needing assistance getting your property cleared from debris, call 870-925-5562. They have a list of company/individuals that can provide services.
- Roads Closed:
- E Nettleton from Airport to Highland
- Prospect Rd and almost all of the streets/neighborhoods off of it
- Race St from Caraway to Fair Park
- Cleanup
- The City of Jonesboro sandpit on Strawfloor Road can take tree and brush debris only.
- Legacy Landfill will open from noon-6 p.m. for home and construction debris.
- Any construction company that wants to help, or any persons with chainsaws, are asked to get in contact with the Office of Emergency Management.
- Construction Companies:
- Those companies who want to help and volunteer must have a valid permit through the City of Jonesboro.
- Citizens - beware of fake companies trying to deceive or scam you.
- Donation centers & needs:
- Tommy’s Car Wash, 1821 S Caraway Rd
- Valley View strip mall (near the Bingo place)
- ERA Doty, 2529 S Caraway Rd.
- Reynolds Financial Services, Inc., 1811 Executive Square Jonesboro, 870-931-7575.
- Image Reality, South Pointe Dr. Paragould, 870-236-2121.
- Lost Pizza 906 Southwest Drive Jonesboro, 870-520-6227.
- Carbon Skin and Wellness, 509 Southwest Dr. Suit C & D, 870-565-9472
- Apache Drive Children’s Clinic, 3203 Methodist Dr., 870-935-1800
- Hertz Rental Car, 1903 Grant Ave., 870-932-0221
- Merritt Small Engines, 3306 B Southwest Dr., 870-333-2408
- Century 21 Office, 1115 Windover Rd., if you have new or gently used clothes, shoes, blankets, towels, or other new fabric type items that people use on a daily basis, we will be collecting them Monday-Friday from 12:00-5:00.
- They will have a drive-up drop off the system so you don’t have to leave your car due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Questions please email us at ChrissiewrightC21@gmail.com or call 870-933-0026
- Monetary donations can be submitted to the American Red Cross, 2416 S Madison St. Their local number is 870-932-3212 or 1-800-REDCROSS.
- As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, no more food donations are needed.
- As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, ALL shelters are now closed. You can contact the Red Cross, 2416 S Madison St., for any assistance and they will place you.
- Pets:
- If your pet is missing please send a picture and a post on Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook, Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, and NAFA Facebook page.
- The Hilltop Veterinary Hospital is also taking pets as long as they have room for displaced families impacted by the tornado.
The tornado ripped through Race Street and Caraway Road, destroyed the Mall at Turtle Creek, numerous homes in neighborhoods, and continued on through Brookland, and did damage at the Arkansas/Missouri border.
Jonesboro officials continue to ask people to stay home and not go out and sightsee the damage.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said, “Jonesboro and people from all around Northeast Arkansas really rallied fast to give us a hand, and it was inspiring.”
Josh Egbert, regional communications and marketing manager for the American Red Cross, said the group is working with the local authorities to help with shelters.
“The American Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is currently assessing the needs of the residents affected by the Jonesboro tornado,” Egbert said. “We’re working with local county emergency management officials...to determine what the needs are going forward.”
Several area churches will also provide disaster relief beginning Monday at 3 p.m. According to Brad Partee, it will be located at the Nettleton Church of Christ, 3251 E. Highland Dr. There will be food, water, cleaning supplies, and any other additional items needed. They will also be available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day beginning Tuesday, March 31.
Best Buy was demolished at The Mall at Turtle Creek Saturday, and Sunday afternoon they released the following statement to Region 8 News:
The Crazy Train Flea Market, across from Gamble Home Furnishings, was also destroyed and is closed until further notice.
At the time of the tornado, Craighead Electric reported it had nearly 2,250 customers without power. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, power was restored to everyone.
According to ArDOT, the damage also includes a train derailment northwest of Brookland.
ASU System President Chuck Welch said classes were canceled for Monday, and online classes to resume until the end of the semester.
The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.
According to the NWS, power lines were reported down in the Algoa and Amagon area around 4:25 p.m., while a funnel cloud was spotted south of Waldenburg around 4:25 p.m.
The NWS rated that storm an EF-1 with a track 5.33 miles long and a width of 200 yards.
A funnel cloud was reported near Cash around 4:47 p.m., with the storm arriving in the Jonesboro area around 5:20 p.m., according to the NWS.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.