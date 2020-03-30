Red Cross: So far 149 homes destroyed, 309 with minor damage after EF-3 tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, the city of Jonesboro updated the recovery and cleanup process after an EF-3 tore through a large part of the city Saturday evening.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Red Cross is 80% done surveying the damage, and thus far, 83 homes were destroyed, 66 received major damage, 309 received minor damage, 10 home were classified as ‘affected,’ and 20 had no damage.
The tornado that delivered a direct hit to the City of Jonesboro, has been rated by the National Weather Service as an EF-3. An EF-3 is described as winds as severe as 136–165 m.p.h. and causes severe damage. Preliminary results from the NWS in Memphis said the Jonesboro tornado had max winds of 140 m.p.h. An EF-1 averages winds 86–110 m.p.h. and causes moderate damage.
A second tornado was rated in southeast Greene County at EF-1.
City employees were also affected by the tornado, two parks department and three firemen had their homes either destroyed or severely damaged.
The Craighead County Tax Assessor told people today, that 2020 taxes are still due, but they will be going around while the damage is recent, to appraise your house while it’s damaged to help when taxes are due in 2021.
Governor Asa Hutchinson declared Jonesboro a state natural disaster and will be seeking a federal declaration as well.
All of the businesses destroyed in the tornado are also eligible for COVID-19 unemployment help.
Every small business destroyed by the tornado is eligible for a small business disaster loan, and the local banks will help those small business owners.
Officials say their best estimate for damage cost is “several hundred million dollars,” and at least “$100 million” to the Mall at Turtle Creek.
See the Governor’s full press conference in Jonesboro:
The City of Jonesboro took a direct hit Saturday evening from a tornado, that stayed on the ground for almost 10-20 miles.
Emergency officials say there were 22 injuries, 2 required hospitalization with non-life threatening injuries. There were no fatalities.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller says they have completed their search and rescue efforts, and have now switched to a recovery and cleanup effort.
Crews on Airport Road reported no injuries and only minor gas leaks from a few cars that were thrown upside down.
Jonesboro Airport has also been searched and cleared. Two airplanes will require heavy machinery in order to move. Camfil, 3505 Airport Rd., which took a direct hit, has also been searched and cleared.
The City of Jonesboro will remain under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday into Tuesday. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said people caught out during those times would be pulled over. Those going to and from work would not face consequences.
Internet is also an issue with Ritter Communications also taking a hit at one of their locations.
- The post office on Race Street is closed to the public.
- USPS, according to the Jonesboro Police Department, is still running mail but it might be delayed.
- Call Center:
- Those who want to donate food or services call Deputy Chief Jon Redman at 870-227-9775 for the coordination of food donations.
- If you want to volunteer, you must call 870-935-5562 before showing up. The city is compiling a list of volunteers to match with needs.
- If you are needing assistance getting your property cleared from debris, call 870-925-5562. They have a list of company/individuals that can provide services.
- Roads Closed:
- Airport Road at the airport
- E Nettleton from Airport to Highland
- Prospect Rd and almost all of the streets/neighborhoods off of it
- Race St from Caraway to Fair Park
- Cleanup
- The City of Jonesboro sandpit on Strawfloor Road can take tree and brush debris only.
- Legacy Landfill will open from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. for home and construction debris.
- They will not take waste if it has not been separated.
- There is also a fee at Legacy Landfill.
- A city ordinance prohibits natural vegetation at the landfill; all yard debris and tree limbs must be taken to the pit at the corner of Burch and Strawfloor Road or the COJ Incinerator site on Dan Avenue.
- Any construction company that wants to help, or any persons with chainsaws, are asked to get in contact with the Office of Emergency Management.
- The city and county have also issued a burn ban for Craighead County.
- Construction Companies:
- Those companies who want to help and volunteer must obtain a privilege license through the City of Jonesboro. These can be obtained at City Hall, 300 S. Church.
- Citizens - beware of fake companies trying to deceive or scam you. Know that they are required to show their privilege license before work is performed. Get all information (photo ID, privilege license, phone numbers, business cards, etc.) to avoid a scam.
- COVID-19
- All COVID-19 restrictions still apply.
- Stay at home and practice social distancing as much as possible
- All temperatures will be checked before entering any city buildings.
- City playgrounds and parks are still closed except walking trails.
- Donation centers & needs:
- United Way of Jonesboro
- Monetary donations can be submitted to the American Red Cross, 2416 S Madison St. Their local number is 870-932-3212 or 1-800-REDCROSS.
- Non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies can be donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 870-032-3663.
- Cat and dog food can be donated to Jonesboro Animal Control, 870-935-3920
- Diapers and baby wipes can be donated to the Jonesboro Police Department, 1001 S. Caraway, 870-935-5562.
- Furniture, bulk items, clothing, and other items can be taken to Bearded Bouquet at the Shoppes at Hilltop, 870-333-1661.
- Law enforcement is asking for no more prepared food donations. Those who are volunteering and working can get a meal at the following locations:
- Apache Drive Children’s Clinic has hot meals for citizens and volunteers
- Convoy of Hope is set up at First NEA on Airport Road with cleaning supplies, totes, and hot meals.
- For a list of churches and businesses collecting and distributing donations, click here.
- As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, ALL shelters are now closed. You can contact the Red Cross, 2416 S Madison St., for any assistance and they will place you.
- Pets:
- If your pet is missing please send a picture and a post on Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook, Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, and NAFA Facebook page.
- Jonesboro Animal Control will provide temporary animal housing for those who are displaced. They also have a food bank for those in need of dog or cat food. Call 870-935-3920 for more information.
- The Hilltop Veterinary Hospital is also taking pets as long as they have room for displaced families impacted by the tornado.
- Red Cross:
- Starting Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m., residents may call the 417-447-7180. The phone line will operate from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 3rd. It will also be open Saturday, April 4th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to the high volume of calls, you may reach voicemail. Please leave a clear and detailed message for a callback. To reach the Red Cross outside of the above hours, call the Jonesboro chapter office at 870-932-3212.
- Residents calling the recovery hotline will be asked to show proof of identity and proof of residency, as well as possible proof of damage, by using live video.
- Proof of Identity: Driver’s License, State ID, Government ID, Passport
- Proof of Residency: Damage Assessment from Red Cross, Driver’s License, State ID, Fire Department, a recent bill with address, lease/mortgage statement
- Virtual options for communicating with the client include smartphone/tablet/laptop apps with video conferencing capability, like FaceTime (available on all Apple IOS devices), Android video calling, WhatsApp, Zoom, Skype, or Google Hangouts.
- Other options may be available if there is no video capability
The tornado ripped through Race Street and Caraway Road, destroyed the Mall at Turtle Creek, numerous homes in neighborhoods, and continued on through Brookland, and did damage at the Arkansas/Missouri border.
Jonesboro officials continue to ask people to stay home and not go out and sightsee the damage.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said, “Jonesboro and people from all around Northeast Arkansas really rallied fast to give us a hand, and it was inspiring.”
Josh Egbert, regional communications and marketing manager for the American Red Cross, said the group is working with the local authorities to help with shelters.
“The American Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is currently assessing the needs of the residents affected by the Jonesboro tornado,” Egbert said. “We’re working with local county emergency management officials...to determine what the needs are going forward.”
Several area churches will also provide disaster relief beginning Monday at 3 p.m. According to Brad Partee, it will be located at the Nettleton Church of Christ, 3251 E. Highland Dr. There will be food, water, cleaning supplies, and any other additional items needed. They will also be available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day beginning Tuesday, March 31.
Best Buy was demolished at The Mall at Turtle Creek Saturday, and Sunday afternoon they released the following statement to Region 8 News:
Target also sustained damage at the mall, but otherwise escaped the devastation the rest of the mall sustained.
The Crazy Train Flea Market, across from Gamble Home Furnishings, was also destroyed and is closed until further notice.
At the time of the tornado, Craighead Electric reported it had nearly 2,250 customers without power. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, power was restored to everyone.
According to ArDOT, the damage also includes a train derailment northwest of Brookland. The train was carrying 104 containers total, with half of the train flipped on one side of the track, and the other half on the other side of the track.
ASU System President Chuck Welch said classes were canceled for Monday, and online classes to resume until the end of the semester.
The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.
According to the NWS, power lines were reported down in the Algoa and Amagon area around 4:25 p.m., while a funnel cloud was spotted south of Waldenburg around 4:25 p.m.
The NWS rated that storm an EF-1 with a track 5.33 miles long and a width of 200 yards.
A funnel cloud was reported near Cash around 4:47 p.m., with the storm arriving in the Jonesboro area around 5:20 p.m., according to the NWS.
