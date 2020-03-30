Tacos 4 Life captures tornado on surveillance video

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tacos 4 Life in Jonesboro captured surveillance video of Saturday’s tornado as it moved through town.
The video is from a camera pointed toward Race Street and Fairpark Blvd, where Gateway Tire was destroyed by the tornado.
You can see it pick up a lot of debris as it crosses over Gateway, near Ima’s and Ashley Home Store.
Both of those businesses also suffered significant damage.
As it gets closer, you can see the rain hit the camera as the tornado passes by Tacos 4 Life, missing their building but damaging Chicken Salad Chick which is just right next door.
The video stops shortly after that because Tacos 4 Life lost power.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Tacos 4 Life has a full menu and is continuing serving to-go and delivery options for customers.
