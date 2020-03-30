Traffic Alert: Airport Road closed for tornado cleanup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Airport Road from the Aggie Road roundabout to Nettleton Avenue will be closed to all traffic as crews clean up a train derailment.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, said the road will be closed around the Jonesboro Airport and railroad tracks to allow train and cleanup crews to clear the damage.
Saturday’s tornado knocked several cars off the track near the VFW.
Motorists are urged to avoid this area.
