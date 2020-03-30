USPS adjusting operations after Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The USPS announced Sunday that due to structural damage, retail and delivery services at the Caraway Post Office have been temporarily adjusted due to the tornado.
In a release, the USPS said retail and delivery services at the Caraway Post Office, 2404 Race St., are temporarily suspended.
Retail operations are temporarily available at the following post offices:
- Downtown Jonesboro, 310 East St., Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Closed Saturday & Sunday
- State University, 105 N Caraway, State University, Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Closed Saturday & Sunday
Delivery operations have temporarily moved to the following location:
- Northeast Arkansas Post Office, 3405 Moore Rd.
Customers with a P.O. Box at the Caraway Post Office can continue to pick up their mail at that location after structural engineers determine the building is safe to use.
However, customers must use the west side entrance.
Access may also be limited on Monday, March 30 depending on the progress of repairs. The P.O. Box lobby is anticipated to be accessible for normal office hours on Wednesday, March 31.
There is no timeline on when the retail and delivery services will resume at the Caraway Post Office, but customers will receive updates.
Anyone with any questions can call 1-800-275-8777.
