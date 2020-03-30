Willie McDonald hailed as a hero for saving lives during Jonesboro tornado

“We were on Race Street at the red light,” McDonald said. “And we looked across this field, and we saw a tornado forming. So I told my girlfriend it’s time to go home. So I turned right at the red light, pulled up into the Academy parking lot. But the time I pulled into the parking lot, it had formed up real big. So I pulled up in front of the store, jumped out, grabbed my kids, and she jumped out. By the time we made it to the door of the store, to hold onto the door handles, it just formed up real big. Debris was flying. I had told my girl to hold on to the baby’s carseat, don’t let it go, and I got the other two boys.”