A-State Spring 2020 graduation ceremony postponed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State University announced Tuesday afternoon that the Spring graduation scheduled for Sat., May 16 is postponed.
In a news media advisory, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said after monitoring both statewide and national news, the decision was made to push the spring graduation ceremony back.
Damphousse stressed to spring semester graduates that the ceremony is postponed, not canceled.
The plan is to hold the ceremony the same weekend as the August Commencement, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7. A specific date and time will be announced later.
Second, students are still graduating, although students can move forward with post-graduation plans.
“I know that this is a very disappointing announcement. I have dreaded this moment for weeks. But the newly extended timeline on social distancing rules and the pandemic’s projected trajectory in Arkansas leaves us with no other choice at this point,” Damphousse said.
Damphousse added that if graduating seniors complete their degree requirements at the end of the Spring 2020 semester, diplomas will be mailed to you a few weeks after the end of the semester.
Lastly, if the August date doesn’t work for graduating seniors, Damphousse announced those students are invited to walk at a future commencement in December 2020 or May 2021.
