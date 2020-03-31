AG warns tornado victims to ‘stay alert’ to con artists

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge warns victims of Saturday’s tornado not to get cleaned out when they go to clean up.
While many want to help their neighbors cleanup and rebuild, she said con artists will try to take advantage of this “vulnerable moment.”
“Home repair scams are common following severe weather and, in these already difficult times, can place additional strain on Arkansans when repairs aren’t completed as promised,” Rutledge said in a Tuesday news release. “I urge all Arkansans to stay alert and use caution as they begin the cleanup process.”
She said since Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s disaster declaration on March 28, the state’s price gouging law would be in effect for 30 days for any materials needed to recover from the disaster. That is in addition to the ban related to COVID-19.
Those who disobey the law could face criminal charges and fines up to $10,000 for each item sold at more than 10 percent above what they were before the emergency declaration.
Consumers who suspect price gouging should contact her office at https://arkansasag.gov/covid19/report/.
Rutledge also offered the following tips to ensure Arkansans hire a reputable contractor:
- Beware of door-to-door solicitors selling home-repair work. To find someone reputable, ask friends or family who have recently used a home-repair contractor or professional. Consider contacting the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board to verify that the contractor is licensed and has not had any complaints filed against it.
- Avoid any home-repair solicitor who asks for an upfront payment or who will not provide you with a written contract.
- Get at least three written estimates. A reputable contractor or professional will never try to pressure you to obtain your business.
- Obtain and check at least three references from your contractor or professional.
- Check with the Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau to find out if the company has a complaint history.
- Obtain a written and detailed contract that includes the grade, quality, name brand and quantity of any materials to be used. The name and address of the contractor must be on the contract.
- Avoid paying for the entire job up front. One-third paid in advance, one-third paid halfway through the job and one-third paid upon completion is a better plan, helping assure that your project will be completed. Never make the final payment until you have had an opportunity to inspect the work.
- Remember that all contracts resulting from a home-solicitation sale generally must include a buyer’s right to cancel within three business days after the contract is signed.
- Make sure all warranties and guarantees are in writing.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.