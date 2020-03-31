Air Choice One working with airport authority following tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Air Choice One said planes usually at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport were in St. Louis when the tornado hit on Saturday.
However, Air Choice One President Shane Storz said on Monday that an employee was at the terminal and suffered no injuries after taking shelter.
Some ground equipment and a van were destroyed by the storm.
Storz said the company will work with the airport authority to determine future status.
Once runway lights are working, the instrumentation is working and a structure is built to take people in, flights will resume.
The company has served northeast Arkansas since 2012 and hopes to resume close to normal operation as soon as possible.
