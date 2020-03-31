Business owner near Camfil recounts tornado event

“This is actually the first Saturday in probably the four years that I’ve been here, that we left and went home early and if we hadn’t, we would’ve definitely been right here when it happened,” Bryan said. “It’s crazy, and I mean we’re incredibly blessed. The building beside, completely leveled. Camfil right across from me, completely leveled. It was on fire when we got here. The building behind us was, the garage door was ripped off of it. We had a broken window, and we got a few, you know, cosmetic damages to the building. I mean, we were right in the path of it, yet, it just kind of skipped us.”