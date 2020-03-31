Businesses say they have a new calling to help those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners want to help many businesses and community members who are dealing with loss and they are doing this all through donation centers
The group is taking everything from food, beverages, and clothing.
Every person is trying their best to lend a hand as much as they can.
“We looked at the office, got up on the roof, we didn’t have as much as a shingle moved," Steve Doty of ERA Doty Real Estate said.
The only damage his property received was his street sign, a completely different story in both directions on the same street.
“Jonesboro is strong. We want to stand behind our citizens and other people in our community and let’s rebuild back," Doty said.
Now his office is doing their part by collecting food and drinks for the officers manning a now, four-way stop on Caraway and Race or anyone else who needs it.
And a place that usually gets your whip sparkly clean for a sunny day is also coming in to help for the dark ones.
“I’ve seen videos. It was really close. Too close for comfort," Nick Lukas, team lead at Tommy’s Express Car, said.
The car wash is another donation center, taking in whatever people want to donate.
But also telling people to not overthink, bring the necessities.
“If you were in this situation what would you want, what would you need?” Lukas said.
At Lost Pizza Co., the dining room has all the condiments moved to the side to now house boxes of items for victims.
Two assistant managers of Lost Pizza Co. summing up the meaning of community during this time.
"You have to stand together when you go through stuff like this. All this stuff behind us is Jonesboro Strong,” Anna Lafever and Hannah Hoover, said.
