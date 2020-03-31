Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This is typically the time of year U.S. college coaches are trying to land recruits. Instead, most of the country is on lock-down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches such as Michigan's Kim Barnes Arico and Kansas' Bill Self are forced to look for creative ways to reach out to athletes. Text messages, social media and phone calls are a start. FaceTime and Zoom conferences have become popular. It is unknown if they can adequately replace the face-to-face relationships that are so crucial to recruiting.