Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Governor announces more money for protective equipment
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's approved an additional $45 million to purchase protective equipment for medical providers and for ventilators due to the spread of the coronavirus. Hutchinson said Monday the money is in addition to $30 million previously approved and will be used when the equipment becomes available. The announcement comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the state. Hutchinson said the number of cases is at least 473 and the number deaths due to COVID-19 rose by one, to seven. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.
SEVERE WEATHER-FATHER-SON PHOTO
Father-son photo taken days before tornado destroys home
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Three days after a photo posted on Facebook showed an Arkansas doctor looking through a glass door to see his 1-year-old son crawl for the first time, the family's home was destroyed by a tornado. Alyssa Burks of Jonesboro posted the photo on Wednesday that shows her husband, Dr. Jared Burks, touching a glass door from the outside while their son, Zeke, touched it from the inside. Jared Burks is keeping away from his wife and son because of potential exposure to the coronavirus. Alyssa Burks on Saturday posted on Facebook that their home was destroyed by a tornado that hit the northeast Arkansas city of about 75,000 people.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms, tornadoes damage homes, businesses in Midwest, South
Officials say strong storms that brought tornadoes, high winds, hail and rain to parts of the Midwest and South caused extensive damage in some areas but no deaths. Tornadoes were spotted in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa as thunderstorms swept through on Saturday. High winds and a possible tornado were also reported in Indiana. The National Weather Service said the tornadoes include one in Jonesboro, Arkansas, rated EF3 with winds up to 140 miles per hour. Among the places that were hit was a mall in Jonesboro and an apartment building in the northeastern Iowa community of Oelwein. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was to travel to Jonesboro Sunday.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRUS-FREE-COUNTIES
Counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As the coronavirus rages through Europe, and major American cities like New York and Los Angeles, more than a third of counties across the U.S. still have not reported a positive test result for infection across what are predominantly rural areas. A data analysis by The Associated Press shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. Counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 tend to have older, rural populations with lower incomes where rural health networks might be overwhelmed. The demographics hold major implications as the administration of President Donald Trump develops guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread, empowering local officials to revise social distancing orders
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LEGISLATURES
Legislatures meet remotely, limit public as virus spreads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concerns about the coronavirus are changing the way democracy works in the U.S. In state capitols across the country, lawmakers have ditched decorum and sidestepped traditional public meeting requirements to abide by “social distancing" directives. More states have begun allowing lawmakers to send in their votes from home instead of showing up in House or Senate chambers to pass legislation responding to the virus outbreak. The Arkansas House moved its session to a college basketball arena to put more space between members. In many cases, the public can only watch or listen remotely by live-streaming.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG-ARKANSAS
Member of white supremacist gang in Arkansas sentenced
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for drug charges as part of a federal operation targeting white supremacist groups. A federal judge on Monday sentenced 34-year-old Joseph Pridmore to 150 months in prison and five years supervised release. Pridmore pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Pridmore is a self-confessed member of the White Aryan Resistance. He was among dozens of white supremacist group members charged by federal prosecutors and the third sentenced in the operation.