Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas death toll from new coronavirus grows to 9
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As a statewide stay-at-home order took effect and the Kansas coronavirus death toll grew to nine, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the state. Trump's order allows for federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Also Monday, the Kansas City Star reports a nursing home in eastern Kansas has 18 confirmed cases among staff and residents. The Life Care Center in Burlington is part of a chain that includes a home in Kansas City, Kansas, where the state's first COVID-19 death was reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS PRIMARY
Kansas Democrats voting by mail only in presidential primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats have scrapped plans for polling sites for their May 2 presidential primary and are using only mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. State Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt said Monday that polling sites are "going to be too risky” and some were at public schools and community colleges that have closed. The party on Monday began mailing ballots to almost 390,000 people registered as Democrats as of early March. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas has more than tripled in six days to 368 cases reported by the state health department. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
BODY IN DITCH
Police: Man whose body was found in ditch a likely homicide
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities the death of a 26-year-old Wichita man whose body was found in a ditch is being investigated as a homicide. Zackary Tilson's body was found Friday in a ditch near Valley Center. Deputies found the body after someone reported a red pickup truck parked on a nearby road. While investigating the truck, deputies discovered Tilson's body in a nearby ditch. The sheriff's office has not said how Tilson died.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Kansas businessman enters GOP Senate primary
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas businessman Bob Hamilton is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate. The Kansas City Star reports that Hamilton announced his candidacy Monday. Hamilton is among numerous Republicans vying for retiring four-term Sen. Pat Roberts' seat. Other candidates including hardline conservative Kris Kobach. Rep. Roger Marshall, state Senate President Susan Wagle and Kansas City-area businessman Dave Lindstrom also are running. Campaign events are now on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hamilton cited the economic crisis caused by the virus as a reason he decided to run for U.S. Senate. Hamilton owns Bob Hamilton Plumbing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-SCHOOL LUNCHES
School food prep worker tests positive for the coronavirus
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — An eastern Kansas school district is suspending its grab-and-go sack lunch program for a week after a worker with the district’s drive-thu program tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tonganoxie school district said in a statement that it is placing staff members who came in contact with the fellow worker in a 14-day quarantine. The district said it also is following all infection control protocols, including thoroughly sanitizing the meal preparation area before and after meal preparations. District officials say that the person did not come in direct contact with students or families and was only involved with meal preparations.
MURDER-SUICIDE
Death of Kansas father, son investigated as murder-suicide
GALENA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a father and son at a southeast Kansas home as a murder-suicide. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a news release that deputies were called to a rural Galena home at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Deputies found two dead men inside the home. Groves said the preliminary investigation indicates that 50-year-old Danny Allen Pennock got a firearm while arguing with his dad, 77-year-old Danny Wayne Pennock, and then shot him before killing himself. Two women who live at the home weren't hurt during the shooting.
GIRL KILLED-PAROLE
Father: Kansas grants parole to Nancy Shoemaker's kidnapper
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Wichita girl who was killed in 1990 says a man who kidnapped her and watched as she was raped and strangled has been granted parole. Her father, Bo Shoemaker, told The Wichita Eagle that the family was notified of the decision to grant parole to Donald Wacker. Wacker and Doil Lane snatched Nancy Shoemaker off a busy Wichita street on July 30, 1990 and drove her to a field in Sumner County where Lane raped and strangled her with a belt. Her body was found seven months later.