Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RENT STRIKE
Rent strike idea gaining steam during coronavirus crisis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants are vowing to go on a “rent strike” until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many cities have temporarily banned evictions, but strike advocates are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need. White sheets are being hung in apartment windows to show solidarity with the movement that is gaining steam on social media sites. Fliers urging people to participate are being posted in several cities. Strike opponents warn that not paying rent could lead to eviction and damage credit scores.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri's reports more than 1,000 confirmed cases, 13 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri surpassed 1,000 and the state's death toll rose to 13. State health officials said as of Monday afternoon, 1,031 contravirus cases have been confirmed. Republican Gov. Mike Parson also on Monday said his administration plans to extend a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. The current ban is set to expire April 6. Parson says it will be extended but he's not sure for how long yet. Parson says he expects the coronavirus pandemic to continue in Missouri for at least another two to three months.
HOME INVASION-SHOOTING
$2 million awarded to Missouri man wrongfully sent to prison
TROY, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri sheriff's department has reached a $2 million settlement with a man who spent more than three years in prison for his wife's killing before the conviction was overturned. Russell Faria's lawyers told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Monday that an insurance company has agreed pay the money. Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria of Lincoln County was killed in 2011. Russell Faria was sentenced to life in prison even as he alleged that the crime was actually committed by his wife's friend, Pamela Hupp. His conviction was overturned in 2013. Hupp is now in prison for a 2016 killing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-3D PRINTER
Missouri pair use 3D printer to make face shields amid virus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri student and teacher are using 3D printing to supply health care facilities in the area with face shields amid the coronavirus outbreak. A.T. Still University has recruited senior Caleb Flaim and Kirksville Area Technical Center engineering instructor Rich Chapman to help keep equipment stocked at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Kirksville Family Medicine. The Kirksville Daily Express reports that the project started after university officials saw stories across the world about supply shortages due to the pandemic. Flaim and Chapman are printing face shields to be worn over the N95 masks that health care workers usually wear.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LEGISLATURES
Legislatures meet remotely, limit public as virus spreads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concerns about the coronavirus are changing the way democracy works in the U.S. In state capitols across the country, lawmakers have ditched decorum and sidestepped traditional public meeting requirements to abide by “social distancing" directives. More states have begun allowing lawmakers to send in their votes from home instead of showing up in House or Senate chambers to pass legislation responding to the virus outbreak. The Arkansas House moved its session to a college basketball arena to put more space between members. In many cases, the public can only watch or listen remotely by live-streaming.
CHILD WOUNDED
4-year-old shot, wounded in St. Louis area, police say
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old has been shot and wounded in the St. Louis area. Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Ferguson. Police say the child was awake and alert when officers arrived. Police said there were several adults and children in the residence at the time of the shooting. An investigation is ongoing into how the child was shot. No other details were provided about the child's injury.
DRUG OVERDOSE-CHARGES
Convicted murder now charged in fatal drug overdose
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A convicted murderer is facing new charges in federal court in an investigation that began with a fatal drug overdose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that 48-year-old Markquis “Two” Bryant was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors say Bryant sold drugs on March 6 that killed someone the next day in Florissant. Bryant has prior convictions, including a 1998 homicide in St. Louis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-OUTDOOR CHURCH
Missouri church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social distancing to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 35 people gathered in their cars outside Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 22, with more joining the service via Facebook. The Fulton Star reports that the service featured music, prayers and jokes as snowflakes hit the ground. Although churches in Missouri haven’t been ordered to stop meeting in-person, Ebenezer’s leaders decided to do the service this way as a precaution.