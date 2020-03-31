March 31: Hundreds of homes damaged/destroyed; businesses lending a helping hand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 31. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
A new report reveals hundreds of homes in Jonesboro were either destroyed or damaged in Saturday’s EF-3 tornado.
Meanwhile, area business owners are lending a helping hand to those affected by the storm.
If pictures tell a thousand words, saving lives is countless.
With the United States poised to overtake China's reported COVID-19 death toll of 3,300 today, governors of some of the hardest hit states are begging for help.

Weather Headlines
Rainy start to your day.
As much as 1-2” of rain could fall before it ends later today.
Sunshine will return tomorrow, but it will feel a little cooler over the next couple of days.
Mid-60s return by the end of the week.

