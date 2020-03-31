Mid-South hotels offering rooms for medical facilities in need of overflow space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in the Mid-South, three hotels have offered lodging to patients at medical facilities in need of overflow space.
As testing increases in Shelby County which is now reporting nearly 400 cases of COIVD-19, The Shelby County Board of Commissioners and the Memphis City Council are expressing the need for more overflow lodging.
The board and council say if you look at Shelby Counties’ new cases by zip code, the highest percentage of cases are in east Shelby County followed by areas in North and South Memphis.
In a statement sent to WMC Action News 5, the entities said the same efforts put towards sustaining personal protective equipment should also be put into lodging.
“As mentioned in the resolution that passed in Memphis City Council last week, we all must respond to “the challenge to sustain necessary supplies and readiness of personnel for internal operations as well as those that extend to component units and other community agencies” in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. That is not limited to just Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), but also the number of beds available for anyone who live in Memphis and Shelby County. The recent local COVID-19 report stated that there are 595 beds available and there is a task force looking at alterantive hospital sites and more capacity.”
Locations offering overflow lodging:
- Days Inn at Graceland | 3838 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38116
- Jackson Heights Inn and Suites | 2289 Austin Peay Highway, Memphis, TN 38128
- Econo Lodge | 9822 Huff n Puff Road, Lakeland, TN 38002
Any other places of business willing to offer lodging can contact the county board of commissioners or the city council.
