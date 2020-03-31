Mid-South hotels offering rooms for medical facilities in need of overflow space

“As mentioned in the resolution that passed in Memphis City Council last week, we all must respond to “the challenge to sustain necessary supplies and readiness of personnel for internal operations as well as those that extend to component units and other community agencies” in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. That is not limited to just Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), but also the number of beds available for anyone who live in Memphis and Shelby County. The recent local COVID-19 report stated that there are 595 beds available and there is a task force looking at alterantive hospital sites and more capacity.”