Police respond to 2nd robbery call at same gas station in a day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery call at the same gas station in less than 24 hours.
Jonesboro police said officers got a call on Monday around 8:45 p.m. about an attempted robbery at Kum & Go on North Church Street.
When officers arrived, they found the suspects never brandished a weapon or took anything from the store.
This call comes a day after police responded to the same Kum & Go for another reported robbery.
In Sunday’s case, police said they were searching for two suspects but they couldn’t release any more information because it was still an open investigation.
