2 positive COVID-19 cases being treated at Poplar Bluff hospital

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
The patients remain in the hospital’s care, but are not Butler County residents.
According to the medical center, the numbers reported by the state represent the county of residence for each individual.
The presence of a COVID-19 positive patient in a Poplar Bluff hospital will not change the Butler County confirmed positive cases count which, as of this morning, is still zero.
According to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, the individuals have been separated from other patients in appropriate infection isolation rooms.
Visitors and other patients who might come to the hospital for treatment or procedures are not in this area of the hospital.
For the last several days, the hospital has been working collaboratively with the Missouri Department of Health and the health departments in the surrounding counties.
