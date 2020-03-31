Red Cross: So far 149 homes destroyed, 309 have minor damage after EF-3 tornado

At Target, the safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority. During the tornado on Saturday night, we helped keep those who were in our Jonesboro store safe. The store sustained minor damage to our roof and front doors and remains temporarily closed as local authorities review damage to our property and the connected mall. We are working with local authorities and vendors to reopen the store as quickly as possible for our guests and apologize for any inconvenience.

Kali Dingman Communications for Target