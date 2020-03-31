Runoff election Tuesday amidst pandemic, tornado cleanup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Amid tornado cleanup and a pandemic, Craighead County voters will want to take time Tuesday to vote.
The March 3 District 53 House race between Republicans Cole Peck, Bobby Long, and Jon Milligan ended in a runoff election between Peck and Milligan.
Voters have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, to head to the polls and cast their ballots.
Unlike in elections past, however, there are only two voting locations: the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro and the Lake City Courthouse.
County Clerk Kade Holladay assures voters they are taking every precaution to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.
Because people will be expected to remain 6’ apart, he says voters might experience increased wait times.
The winner of Tuesday’s runoff election will face Democrat Shawn Only in November’s general election.
During early voting, which ran from March 24 to March 30, 132 people cast their ballots in Jonesboro while 361 voted in Lake City, bringing the total to 493.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.