Storm shelter in Brookland protects over 100 during tornado

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As many hunkered down this weekend as the tornado blew through, a relatively new shelter holding over 100 people kept citizens safe.
The shelter’s ten-inch walls and reinforced roof made sure all who entered left uninjured.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said the city built this shelter, located at 407 Holman St., three years ago.
The door on the building locks with three deadbolts. Inside, chairs line the walls and lights automatically come on once the power goes out.
“The first time we sounded the sirens, that we really needed it, it was here,” Jones said.
Ralph Collier lives just a couple of minutes away from the shelter. He said it’s his family’s only safe spot away from severe weather.
“Before this shelter was built, my plan, I told my family if we see one or whatever, get in the culvert,” Collier said.
Mayor Jones wants to remind citizens this shelter is open to anyone, but it’s important to enter the shelter before severe weather hits.
He advises citizens to head to the shelter early to keep everyone safe.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.