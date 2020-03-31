Street crews clean debris from ditches due to rain

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After Saturday’s EF-3 tornado, flooding is a concern in storm-damaged areas due to debris in ditches.
On Monday, crews went to those areas and cleared ditches and drainage boxes.
Assistant Director of the Jonesboro Street Department Cory Mallard said three crews were in the Prospect Road area clearing ditches.
Mallard said even without the debris, Prospect Road has the tendency to flood.
“The Bridger Road and Prospect Road areas, it has flooded in the past,” Mallard said. “And we were worried that with all the trees that are down, with all the blockage, we could possibly see flooding if we didn’t get over here and do something with it.”
There were crews in the Nettleton Avenue and Prospect Farms Road areas as well.
Mallard is asking residents and volunteers not to put debris in the ditches or on drainage boxes so flooding can be prevented.
He even said if a pile of debris on the side of the road were to slide into the ditch, a chain reaction of flooding could cause damage to driveways.
If you do experience flooding, call the Jonesboro Street Department at 870-932-0660 and a crew will clear the debris.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.