UAMS to offer drive-through COVID-19 tests

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans wishing to be tested for the coronavirus will not have to get out of their cars.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) announced Tuesday it would provide a free community drive-thru evaluation clinic for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 1804 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on the Interstate 49 bypass in Helena-West Helena.
The clinic is open to anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
“When you arrive at the drive-thru triage screening area, please turn off your engine, and stay inside your car,” Tuesday’s news release advised. “UAMS physicians will evaluate you to see if you need to be tested.”
Test results may take several days. Those tested will receive a phone call with the results.
UAMS also offers an online screening tool. Phone screening is available by calling 1-800-632-4502.
