100 year old veteran Bill Eades celebrated with a drive by parade

Current Nettleton Baptist Church pastor Brady Canright describes Mr. Eades has having an infectious joy and an infectious smile. “You just want to sit and ask about his life and his experiences, but he just wants to talk about you and your family,” Canright said. “For me, he’s always asking about the church and how things are going. He loves Jesus. For his birthday, he wanted to be baptized again, he was baptized at 28.”