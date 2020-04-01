American Red Cross sets up Jonesboro Area Tornado Assistance Line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross has set up a Jonesboro Area Tornado Assistance Line to continue recovery efforts.
The number is (417) 447-7180. This phone line is available from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The hours are 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents calling the recovery hotline will be asked to show proof of identity and proof of residency, as well as possibly proof of damage, by using live video.
- Proof of Identity: Driver’s License, State ID, Government ID, Passport
- Proof of Residency: Damage Assessment from Red Cross, Driver’s License, State ID, Fire Department, recent bill with address, lease/mortgage statement
- Virtual options for communicating with client include smartphone / tablet / laptop apps with video conferencing capability, like FaceTime (available on all Apple IOS devices), Android video calling, WhatsApp, Zoom, Skype, or Google Hangouts.
- Other options may be available if there is no video capability
Pam Knapp-Carver is the executive director of the Red Cross in Northeast Arkansas. She provided more details about calling to the Assistance Line. “The case worker will work them through the process,” Knapp-Carver said. “After they get all the information that they need, one of our volunteers will deliver to them one of our client assistance cards. And once they get that card, then they will call that case worker back. And their assistance will be loaded onto the card.”
They’re assisting people along with staying vigilant during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are very excited to have this line open,” Knapp-Carver said. “It has been a challenge to do case work virtually. And this is the first time that the American Red Cross has actually done this. This happened 5 o’clock Saturday, and Sunday we had 30 volunteers ready to go and do what needed to be done. And they were all screened. So temperatures taken, using the sanitizer, putting on a mask, putting on the gloves."
The main goal for the Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is to get that assistance to families in a safe way. Knapp-Carver also said that they’re 95% complete in terms of doing disaster assessments from the March 28th tornado.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.