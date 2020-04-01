AWA opens COVID-19 crisis pet food pantry

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) -The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) is opening a temporary corona crisis pet food pantry starting Thursday, April 2.
Free pet food will be distributed to area pet owners who are suffering financially because of layoffs or other problems created by the current virus emergency.
Recipients will be limited to residents of Butler, Carter, Ripley and Wayne Counties.
“Many folks in our four-county area have been laid off and must choose between feeding their families and feeding their pets,” said Marge Van Praag, president of AWA. “We want to help them out the best we can until state unemployment and federal stimulus checks start arriving.”
Depending on donations, AWA hopes to operate the pet food pantry for two to four weeks.
It will be located in the former Orscheln’s building next to Planet Fitness.
They will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Donations of pet food can be made during hours of operation.
Donors and recipients are asked to observe social distancing and to wear masks or bandannas as well as gloves.
Information regarding the Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry is available on AWA’s website.
