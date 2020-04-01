Braxton Burnside reflects on shortened season for Arkansas softball

The Paragould native hit .392 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI in 25 games. Burnside led the Hogs with 31 hits. Softball America ranked the junior infielder #95 in their College Top 100. But a shortened season thanks to COVID-19 means a what-if for the Hogs. Arkansas finished 19-6 & was ranked #20 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. Courtney Deifel’s crew would have been a lock to reach NCAA Regionals.