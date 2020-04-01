Braxton Burnside reflects on shortened season for Arkansas softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Braxton Burnside was one of several bright spots in 2020 for Arkansas softball.
The Paragould native hit .392 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI in 25 games. Burnside led the Hogs with 31 hits. Softball America ranked the junior infielder #95 in their College Top 100. But a shortened season thanks to COVID-19 means a what-if for the Hogs. Arkansas finished 19-6 & was ranked #20 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. Courtney Deifel’s crew would have been a lock to reach NCAA Regionals.
The NCAA announced Monday that spring sports athletes would get an extra year of eligibility. Burnside would have two years remaining after arriving in Fayetteville as a Missouri transfer.
Burnside & senior OF Sydney Parr spoke Wednesday in a media teleconference. (H/T: KNWA)
