Clay, Greene County emergency officials having trouble with receiving calls

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency officials in two counties are reporting trouble with people contacting them and are asking for patience as they work to fix the issue.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, people in the Paragould area have had phone issues at the moment.
“While 911 is still working correctly in case of emergencies, it may be hit and missing reaching us at 870-236-7621 for non-emergency calls. Please be patient, as we are sure that the phone company is working as fast as possible to fix the issue,” the post noted.
Clay County Judge Mike Patterson said Clay County is not getting emergency calls and are sending them to Greene County. In turn, Greene County is relaying information by radio to Clay County.
Clay County can only receive 911 calls by cell phone, Patterson said.
