Curfew in Kennett, Mo. to fight spread of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | March 31, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 6:16 AM

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Kennett adopted a curfew to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The city council voted in favor of a curfew on Tuesday night, March 31.

It will restrict movements within the city limits between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The new curfew starts on Wednesday night, April 1.

A State of Emergecy has been declared as well and is in place until 8:00 a.m. on April 24.

Kennett is in Dunklin County, which has at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

