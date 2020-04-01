Curfew in Kennett, Mo. to fight spread of COVID-19

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Kennett adopted a curfew to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The city council voted in favor of a curfew on Tuesday night, March 31.
It will restrict movements within the city limits between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The new curfew starts on Wednesday night, April 1.
A State of Emergecy has been declared as well and is in place until 8:00 a.m. on April 24.
Kennett is in Dunklin County, which has at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
