Group travelling from Texas to clean up after storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteers continue to work around the clock to help our community in need, with some traveling as far as Texas to help the city of Jonesboro.
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers wear the color orange to keep track of their teams. Their supplies arrived Monday and work began Tuesday.
This Christian relief organization works in the states and internationally.
Their two projects include Jonesboro’s tornado relief and New York.
The organization’s field hospital in New York is currently working with COVID-19 patients.
After speaking with local officials and emergency management in Jonesboro, Samaritan’s Purse hit the road on their way to help.
“We monitor weather consistently and we look for storms,” Clay Steelman, program manager, said. “That’s what we do. That’s one way we show God’s love is Christ went and met the physical needs of people and we want to do the same thing.”
A total of 50 volunteers and 12-14 leadership people helped Tuesday.
Steelman said it’s all about helping and spreading the Word.
“The physical, yes, we can move the debris and tarp the roof but what means a lot is when we ask the homeowner, ‘Hey before we leave, can we pray for you?” he said.
Samaritan’s Purse plans to be in Jonesboro for around two weeks.
Steelman says if their help is needed after that time, they will stay until the cleanup is finished.
To volunteer your time or if your property needs cleanup, call 870-919-0570.
