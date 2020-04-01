Hundreds support #Itstime movement in southeast Mo. for stay-at-home order

“Everyday we look at models to see how many counties in the State of Missouri has a positive hit,” Parson said. “Many of them are multiple hits and we go by that to make the decisions. If we do that, if we do stay-at-home, if that was the case, but right now I’m not at that a point to do that. But we look at all of the counties. Right now there’s still 95 counties in the state that has less than five cases of the coronavirus in it. The majority, 75 of them, has one or two. So I have to take that all into consideration as I make decisions on how it affects the economy, how it affects these areas. And I realize that coronavirus will spread and continue to spread, but those decisions will be made daily.”