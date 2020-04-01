Jackson Co. community trying to bounce back after Saturday’s tornado

ALGOA, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday’s tornado impacted not only Jonesboro but Jackson County as well.
The Algoa community saw numerous homes, buildings and farm equipment damaged after the storm passed through.
Cortez Akins lives in the area and said the bottom fell out while it got a little loud with the strong winds.
“It lasted probably about 3 minutes and it was over,” Akins said. “But it has done a lot of damage when it was here. Very very fortunate that everybody around was safe,"
Akins then went from house to house as soon as it stopped.
“It probably went over my house first and I went to beating on doors. Everybody was unharmed,” he said.
While the mood is somber for now, neighbors are confident that the area will be back and stronger than ever.
