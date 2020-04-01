Jonesboro remains under curfew as utility crews, police work to provide help

“Our crews have been working diligently to repair the extensive damage to our network caused by the tornado in order to restore service to our Suddenlink customers. We have made great progress in our restoration efforts and most of our Jonesboro customers are back online, and our teams continue to work to ensure service is returned to everyone as quickly as possible," Meahan said. "As a reminder, the power companies must first clear an area before we are able to enter the area to repair our fiber lines, and commercial power also must be restored in order for customers to be able to use their services. We thank our customers for their patience during this extremely challenging time as well as our local employees for their continued efforts to provide service and support to the Jonesboro community.”