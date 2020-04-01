Man arrested for threatening to kill police officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man has a May 29 circuit court date after police say he went on Facebook, threatening to kill a Jonesboro police officer.
Kameron Lamonte Irby, 18, Jonesboro was arrested March 31 on a bench warrant, alleging terroristic threatening-1st degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police found a video on Facebook done by Irby making threats to the officer. The video, which was posted March 26, was listed on a page called “Murdaman Shiesty."
“In the video, Irby, who I can clearly identify from previous encounters, is sitting on a bed and talking while holding an AK-47 pistol. While talking, he makes very specific threats to (the officer). In the video, he states, ‘I’d really fire (Officer’s) a** up. I ain’t shooting nowhere below the neck, cause he got that vest on, I’ll eat his a** up,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Irby was seen pointing the weapon toward the camera and jerking it back toward himself, as if he was trying to fire the weapon, police said.
A $500,000 cash bond was set Wednesday for Irby by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Irby was also arrested March 18 on suspicion of terroristic act and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 23 shooting on Melrose Street.
Officers found 13 shell casings at the house, with a victim telling police Irby and Nykvius Taylor, 17, were doing the shooting, police said.
Irby was also arrested last October on suspicion of terroristic act after he reportedly fired several shots at a house full of people on Pineview Street.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.