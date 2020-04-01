Neighborhood hit hard from tornado recovering and telling their story

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As neighborhoods make their way through the rubble left from Saturday’s tornado, there are more people in the areas impacted who are willing to tell their stories.
On Wednesday, we entered an area off Prospect Road named Troy Cove.
As you make the drive, you see roofs gone, cars unrecognizable and people picking up pieces of their life.
Theresa Ealey and David Beardsley live side-by-side. Their families were home with them, when the tornado passed through.
“We bailed for the closet and just barely got the door shut. Just a few seconds later, the roof was off, and debris rained down,” Beardsley says.
“The 2x4 came down from the ceiling,” Ealey says. It missed my daughter-in-law by about this much.”
Then, the prayers began while huddled together in the bathroom.
“I was quoting scripture, Psalms 91,” Ealey says. “We were all praying. I was quoting the scripture.”
In just 30 seconds, the storm passed. Then, the families were tasked with getting out of the rubble.
Beardsley says the Ealey family handed him an ax to get out of his home.
“We were, by the grace of God, the four walls we were in were the only walls left standing,” Beardsley says.
Beardsley says his next home will be safer, with a designated, reinforced safe spot.
Both neighbors do not plan on returning to Troy Cove. However, they plan to purchase properties within the Jonesboro city limits.
